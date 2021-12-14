By Trend

A memorandum of understanding is planned to be signed in the coming days between the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Chairman of the board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said on Dec. 14 at an event entitled "Existing problems, ongoing reforms and prospects for the development of the mining sector" in Baku, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov said that the memorandum will cover such spheres as scientific and technical cooperation in the geoscience, mining, exploration, and assessment of underground resources, exchange of information, and experience in these spheres.

The chairman expressed confidence that this cooperation will make an important contribution to the development of the mining industry in both countries.

Ibrahimov also stressed the great importance of the Karabakh region and Eastern Zangazur for the further development of the mining industry and metallurgy in Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz