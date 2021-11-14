By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 20 percent in January-October 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 41.9 billion ($24.6bn) were produced, which is 5.2 percent more compared to the same months of last year.

Some 63.1 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 31.3 percent in the manufacturing sector, 4.7 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 0.1 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 22 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 6.7 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 13.5 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 90.2 percent, construction materials by 79 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 60 percent, tobacco products by 56.1 percent, textile production by 42 percent, leather and leather products by 35.6 percent, paper and cardboard by 27.4 percent, rubber and plastic products by 19 percent, oil products by 16.3 percent, and computers, electronic and optical products increased by 5.5 percent.

In the meantime, production in the wood processing industry decreased by 13.5 percent, production of cars, trailers, and semi-trailers decreased by 3.5 percent, machinery and equipment by 9.1 percent, printing products by 43.7 percent, and clothes by 14.5 percent.

