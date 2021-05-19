By Trend

Baku International Sea Trade Port closely cooperates with the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), Director General of the port Taleh Ziyadov said, Trend reports with reference to the Baku port.

Ziyadov made the statement during a meeting with the delegation of the US Caspian Policy Center (CPC).

According to the Baku port, the members of the delegation viewed the operational process at the terminals.

"The delegation, which included former US ambassadors - to Azerbaijan Robert Sekuta and Kazakhstan - Richard Hoagland, was informed that despite the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the port of Baku has achieved great success. Thus, in 2020, cargo transshipment in the port amounted to more than 4.8 million tons, which is 20 percent more compared to 2019," the port said.

“In the first three months of this year, the total volume of shipments exceeded 1.4 million tons, which is about 17 percent more compared to the same period 2020," the port said.

Also, the members of the delegation were informed that recently the port of Baku took part in a webinar organized by the CPC by the initiative of the Blue Dot Network.

At the end of the event, the guests' questions were answered.

---

