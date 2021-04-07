By Ayya Lmahamad

A favourable digital ecosystem is planned to be created in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on April 6.

The minister stated that the creation of a favourable digital ecosystem is planned through the application of 4IR technologies, improvement of legislation and promotion of innovative governance.

Global challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution, the digitalization and the development of an innovative ecosystem were discussed during the Building a National AIStrategy session held within the framework of the World Economic Forum’s Virtual Global Technology Governance Summit. It should be noted that the summit was attended by Jabbarov.

The economy minister emphasized the importance of digital transformation in the context of revolutionary technological changes in the global economy, the active application of new technologies and the formation of a favourable environment conducive to modern education and innovation, the formation of highly competitive human capital and preparation for the digital age.

Moreover, he stated that the great importance was attached to the digitalization development in Azerbaijan. The minister informed the participants about Azerbaijan’s national socio-economic development priorities until 2030 and noted that the document aims to turn the country into a space of modern innovations.

He added the application of smart technologies in Azerbaijan will also make an important contribution to the Great Return to Karabakh.

Jabbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum signed an agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijani affiliate of the World Economic Forum's Network of Centres of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM Affiliated Azerbaijan Centre). The creation of this centre in Azerbaijan will give an impetus to the development of the digital ecosystem, the rapid introduction and application of technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Additionally, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the digital trade field on April 2 this year. The document is aimed at promoting the digitalization process in both countries and encouraging other neighbouring countries to join the initiative, regional digital cooperation and trade facilitation.

The WEF VirtualGlobalTechnology Governance Summit is being held for the first time. The representatives of more than 50 governments and more than 600 business executives attended the summit held in the online format.

The technological transformation, global technology governance and the application of the latest technologies are being discussed at the summit.

