By Trend
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 90.831 manat or $53.43 (2.83 percent) and amounted to 3,295.9515 manat or $1,938.795 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 79.9 manat or $47 (2.01 percent) and amounted to 4,062.983 manat ($2,389.99).
The price of silver increased by 1.3859 manat or 81 cents (3.09 percent) and amounted to 46.2991 manat ($27.23).
The price of platinum increased by 0.697 manat or 41 cents (0.04 percent) and amounted to 1.807,44 manat ($1,063.2).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 162.962 manat or $95.86 (5.2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 31.722 manat or $18.66 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 5.3248 manat or $3.13 (13 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 71.3915 manat or $41.995 (1.8 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 721.14 manat or $424.2 (28 percent), silver grew by 15.833 manat or $9.313 (52 percent), palladium rose by 822.0945 manat or $483.585 (25.4 percent) and platinum increased by 191.692 manat or $112.76 (11.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Jan. 5, 2021
|
3,295.9515
|
46.2991
|
1,807.44
|
4,062.983
|
Dec. 30, 2020
|
3,205.1205
|
44.9132
|
1,806.743
|
3,983.083
|
Dec. 5, 2020
|
3,132.9895
|
40.9743
|
1,775.718
|
3,991.5915
|
Jan. 5, 2020
|
2,574.8115
|
30.4661
|
1,615.748
|
3,240.8885
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
90.831
|
1.3859
|
0.697
|
79.9
|
in %
|
2.83
|
3.09
|
0.04
|
2.01
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
162.962
|
5.3248
|
31.722
|
71.3915
|
in %
|
5.2
|
13
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
721.14
|
15.833
|
191.692
|
822.0945
|
in %
|
28
|
52
|
11.9
|
25.4
---
