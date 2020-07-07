By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 16.15 manat or $9.5 (0.54 percent) and amounted to 3,032.868 manat ($1,784.04) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 1.2 percent and amounted to 30.9817 manat ($18.22) per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 17.238 manat or $10.14 (1.24 percent) and amounted to 1,402.118 manat ($824.78) per ounce.

The price of palladium also rose by 40.9445 manat or $24.08 (1.3 percent) and amounted to 3,288.7945 manat ($1,934.58).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 110.211 manat or $64.83 (3.8 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 0.5477 manat or 32 cents (1.8 percent) per ounce, platinum fell by 37.8505 manat or $22.26 (2.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 57.035 manat or $33.55 (1.7 percent).

Precious markets July 7, 2020 July 6, 2020 June 7, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,032.868 3,016.718 2,904.807 +16.15 +0.54 +128.061 +4.4 Silver XAG 30.9817 30.6249 30.076 +0.3568 +1.2 +0.9057 +3 Platinum XPT 1,402.118 1,384.88 1,421.515 +17.238 +1.24 -19.3970 -1.4 Palladium XPD 3,288.7945 3,247.85 3,316.173 +40.9445 +1.3 -27.3785 -0.8

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 7)



