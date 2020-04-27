By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 4.582 manat and amounted to 2,926.652 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1942 manat and amounted to 26.0155 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.126 manat and amounted to 1,311.712 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 76.644 manat and amounted to 3,513.475 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 27, 2020 April 24, 2020 Gold XAU 2,926.652 2,931.234 Silver XAG 26.0155 25.8213 Platinum XPT 1,311.712 1,303.586 Palladium XPD 3,513.475 3,436.831

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 27)

