By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 10 1.7 Feb. 17 1.7 Feb. 11 1.7 Feb. 18 1.7 Feb. 12 1.7 Feb. 19 1.7 Feb. 13 1.7 Feb. 20 1.7 Feb. 14 1.7 Feb. 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0073 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,838 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 10 1.8627 Feb. 17 1.8425 Feb. 11 1.8544 Feb. 18 1.8412 Feb. 12 1.8550 Feb. 19 1.8355 Feb. 13 1.8477 Feb. 20 1.8358 Feb. 14 1.8416 Feb. 21 1.8352 Average weekly 1.8549 Average weekly 1.838

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0002 manat (0.75 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 10 0.0266 Feb. 17 0.0267 Feb. 11 0.0265 Feb. 18 0.0268 Feb. 12 0.0269 Feb. 19 0.0266 Feb. 13 0.0269 Feb. 20 0.0267 Feb. 14 0.0268 Feb. 21 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0267 Average weekly 0.0267

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0,0025 manat (0.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2799 manat per Turkish lira.