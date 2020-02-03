By Trend
Gold prices increased, while silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3, compared to the prices on Jan. 31, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 15.5 manat and amounted to 2,687 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0096 manat and amounted to 30.3232 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 36.7 manat and amounted to 1,629 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 58.8 manat and amounted to 3,890 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Feb. 3, 2020
|
Jan. 31, 2020
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,687.7085
|
2,672.1620
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.3232
|
30.3328
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,629.2035
|
1,666.0000
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,890.6030
|
3,949.4485
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 3)
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz