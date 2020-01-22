By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) will organize a customer mission to the country for European companies aimed at promotion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in October 2020.

“The mission is organized for companies operating in the markets of Germany, Poland, Croatia, Hungary and Austria. Food products, wines and spirits products are offered products for purchase,” AZPROMO told local media.

The mission scheduled for May 16-21 will include representatives of 10 companies. The companies wishing to participate in the customer mission should submit all necessary documents by March 19.

AZPROMO also noted that foreign citizens participating in the customer missions will be provided with a hotel room, tickets for air transport, as well as local transport by the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

AZPROMO organizes customer missions for the promotion of the country’s non-oil products. Only 10 people can participate in a customer mission, and the period of their stay in the country should not exceed six days.

Introducing local products to international markets helps strengthens business ties with foreign countries.

To this end, the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand was launched in 2016. It envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets. The brand is highly successful in regional and world markets, and Azerbaijan’s local output meets all the necessary standards.

Azerbaijan also opens its trade houses abroad to further promote domestic products. Currently, Azerbaijani trading houses operate in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Poland and China.

Export mission are another tool that AZPROMO uses to attract foreign investment to the country’s economy. In 2019, some 25 export missions were organized to Iraq, Latvia, Poland, and Russia as well as to the countries of Middle East and Central Asia.

---

