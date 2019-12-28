By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 40.40 manat ($23.7) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551 manat ($1,501).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 16
2,507.7890
Dec. 23
Dec. 17
2,511.4865
Dec. 24
2,531.2660
Dec.18
2,511.3080
Dec. 25
2,548.9970
Dec.19
2,512.2175
Dec. 26
2,555.1085
Dec.20
2,514.4190
Dec. 27
2,572.0235
Average weekly
2,511.4440
Average weekly
2,551.8488
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.28 manat (0.75 cent) or 4.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.24 manat ($17.7).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 16
28.8487
Dec. 23
Dec. 17
29.0164
Dec. 24
29.8339
Dec. 18
28.9432
Dec. 25
30.2031
Dec. 19
28.9757
Dec. 26
30.5197
Dec. 20
28.9987
Dec. 27
30.4209
Average weekly
28.9565
Average weekly
30.244
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 20.85 manat ($12.2) or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,606 manat ($944.8).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 16
1,584.7400
Dec. 23
Dec. 17
1,583.7030
Dec. 24
1,587.7150
Dec. 18
1,578.4415
Dec. 25
1,604.0435
Dec. 19
1,589.1600
Dec. 26
1,614.8640
Dec. 20
1,590.5370
Dec. 27
1,618.0430
Average weekly
1,585.3163
Average weekly
1,606.1664
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 103,3507 manat ($41.3) or 3.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,212 manat ($1,889).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 16
3,303.1850
Dec. 23
Dec. 17
3,397.4245
Dec. 24
3,181.6265
Dec. 18
3,298.7650
Dec. 25
3,206.5995
Dec. 19
3,276.4525
Dec. 26
3,216.9100
Dec. 20
3,305.7350
Dec. 27
3,246.7110
Average weekly
3,316.3124
Average weekly
3,212.9618
