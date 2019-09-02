By Trend

FINCA Azerbaijan has opened new branches in Agdash and Barda regions on the same day within its network expansion plans.

First official opening ceremony started in Agdash region, which was attended by the Country Director of FINCA Azerbaijan Timothy Tarrant, the staff and the clients.

In his speech, Timothy Tarrant noted: The location of Agdash branch of FINCA Azerbiajan enables to render services to a number of regions, which means small entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from various loan products of FINCA who are the residents of Goychay, Ujar, Yevlakh, Gabala and Mingachevir.

Agdash branch of FINCA Azerbaijan is located next to the building of Agdash executive authority.

FINCA also organized the opening of another branch in Barda region. Timothy Tarrant mentioned in his speech: "FINCA continues its efforts towards extending its network across the region, which will improve the access of small entrepreneurs to its financial assets. We think that this branch of FINCA will positively contribute to the provision of more responsible financial services to the clients dwelling in Barda and adjacent areas.”

Barda branch is located on Koroglu Street of Barda region. This branch will be accessible for the small entrepreneurs from Barda, Agdam and Tartar.

FINCA is expected to arrange official opening of the new branches in Salyan, Lankaran and Beylagan regions in these days.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 20 banks and microfinance institutions that profitably and responsibly provides impactful financial services to enable low-income individuals and communities to invest in their futures. As a leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, FINCA Azerbaijan serves small businesses across the country with various loan products intended to promote profitable business activity. The company puts emphasis on agriculture lending. For more information, visit www.finca.az

