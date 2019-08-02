By Trend

The volume of trade turnover in Baku increased by three percent in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 and reached 9.987 billion manats, Trend reports on Aug. 2.

The prices for food and tobacco products, beverages sold in the stores increased by 3.1 percent and reached 4.617 billion manats, while the volume of non-food items increased by three percent and amounted to 5.370 billion manats in January-June 2019.

Some 27.1 percent of consumer products were sold at the enterprises having the status of a legal entity, 47.4 percent - at private retail facilities, and 25.5 percent - in Baku’s markets.

