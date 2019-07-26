By Leman Mammadova

Provision of citizens with e-government services not only simplifies the access for social services, but also contributes to the transition to the digital government in the country.

The National Certification Center issued 20,376 certificates of e-signature in the first half of 2019, said the Information Computing Center under Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

As many as 13,484 e-signature certificates were issued to state employees, 4,458 to legal entities and individuals (entrepreneurs), 2,402 to citizens and 32 to non-residents in January to June 2019.

In June, 2,850 e-signature certificates were issued, 1,742 of which were for state bodies, 822 – legal entities and individuals, and 286 – citizens.

As of July 1, 2019, the total number of e-signature certificates issued in Azerbaijan amounted to 187,314. Of these, 104,802 were granted to state agencies, 46,034 to legal entities and individuals, and 36,478 to citizens.

For the first half of 2019, the total number of authentication and e-signature transactions was 10.6 million, including state structures – 8.9 million, legal entities and individuals – 1.6 million, citizens – 37,340.

In the second quarter of 2019, 3.9 million authentication and e-signature operations were carried out, including state structures – 3.5 million, legal entities and individuals – 453,930, citizens – 12,220.

The National Certification Center issued over 39,700 e-signature certificates in 2018, which is almost 50 percent more than in 2017. Over 15,200 were issued to state agencies, 14,900 - to legal entities and about 9,600 - to individuals.

The cost of an e-signature with a three-year period of use for Azerbaijani citizens is 18 manats ($10.6), while the cost of e-signatures for individuals and legal entities engaged in entrepreneurial activities is 36 manats ($21) and 72 manats ($42), respectively, and for government employees - 58 manats ($34).

Currently, negotiations are underway for the recognition of national e-signature in EU countries. Moreover, the activation of e-signature certificates in new identity cards in Azerbaijan is expected in the near future.

E-signature simplifies the access of citizens to the electronic services of state institutions, which are available on the "Electronic Government" portal (e-gov.az).

The "Electronic Government" provides information and e-services to all citizens, legal entities and individuals, foreign citizens and stateless persons living in the territory of Azerbaijan through state-of-the-art information technologies.

The e-government portal is a key tool for supporting work with citizens and enterprises in the public and private sectors. It aims to reduce the number of documents requested from citizens, as different bodies interact with each other electronically.

Launched in 2013, the portal currently offers about 450 e-services of 45 government agencies. Over one million citizens are active users of e-services of the state agencies.