Aiming to digitalize and make subscribers’ lives easier through implementation of innovative solutions, Azercell with 49% market share is the leader of the telecommunications sector of Azerbaijan.

Azercell invested 59,5 million US dollars to the development of the telecommunications in Azerbaijan last year and more than 1 billion 527 million US dollars over 22 years. The company contributed approximately 880 000 US dollars on the development of human resources and more than 266 000 US dollars on social projects in 2018.

As a result of new investments during the year, the number of Azercell 4G users across the country increased three-fold. Geographic coverage of 4G increased by 61.4%, while population coverage increased by 86.2%. The significant growth was spotted in LTE daily data consumption, as it increased by 49.6%.

Aiming to increase the number of users benefiting from high-speed internet, the company launched new and affordable phone campaigns during the year. This lead to dramatic growth in the number of Azercell smartphone users, as it exceeded 60%.

Last year, total mobile internet traffic of Azercell increased by 55% while LTE traffic surged by 199%.

Azercell is actively working on the expansion of the network in the regions. The central areas of the districts were provided with 4G network in March. 770 4G stations have been installed by the company so far.

The expansion of 4G network remains one of the priority areas for the company. It is planned to fully complete this task in the third quarter of 2019.

Azercell extended the roaming list further and signed agreements with 19 countries last year. In addition, the leading operator presented special internet packages in the network of 80 mobile carriers operating in more than 50 countries.

The company also takes the necessary measures to improve the quality of mobile communication in the Baku Metropolitan . On the first stage, highly crowded stations will be provided with 4G network this year. And following year, high-speed connectivity will be possible not only on the platforms, but also in the tunnels as well.



At the same time, Azercell is pursuing active discussions on the establishment of 5G network – the technology of the future. The company will start the pilot project as soon as the best model is approved.

---

