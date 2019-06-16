By Trend
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 3
|
2,231.3775
|
June 10
|
2,258.0590
|
June 4
|
2,249.2530
|
June 11
|
2,259.0535
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
2,265.1565
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
2,269.2450
|
June 7
|
2,265.9300
|
June 14
|
2,286.4405
|
Average weekly
|
2,248.8535
|
Average weekly
|
2,267.5909
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2269 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.1786 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 3
|
24.8961
|
June 10
|
25.1671
|
June 4
|
25.0631
|
June 11
|
25.0239
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
25.1684
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
25.1396
|
June 7
|
25.3030
|
June 14
|
25.3940
|
Average weekly
|
25.0874
|
Average weekly
|
25.1786
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 9.6016 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.4616 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 3
|
1,362.6350
|
June 10
|
1,369.8600
|
June 4
|
1,393.6175
|
June 11
|
1,371.1180
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
1,391.4500
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1,381.4880
|
June 7
|
1,368.4065
|
June 14
|
1,383.3920
|
Average weekly
|
1,374.8863
|
Average weekly
|
1,379.4616
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.2946 manats or 3.09 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,378.1011 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 3
|
2,287.5285
|
June 10
|
2,306.8065
|
June 4
|
2,253.0610
|
June 11
|
2,344.5295
|
June 5
|
-
|
June 12
|
2,379.9745
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
2,393.9740
|
June 7
|
2,299.9470
|
June 14
|
2,465.2210
|
Average weekly
|
2,280.1788
|
Average weekly
|
2,378.1011
