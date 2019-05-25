By Trend
Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.5715 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,170.1775 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 13
|
2,183.0125
|
May 20
|
2,169.9990
|
May 14
|
2,209.1160
|
May 21
|
2,168.6475
|
May 15
|
2,201.6445
|
May 22
|
2,165.4430
|
May 16
|
2,204.0840
|
May 23
|
2,164.2275
|
May 17
|
2,187.0500
|
May 24
|
2,182.5705
|
Average weekly
|
2,196.9814
|
Average weekly
|
2,170.1775
Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2286 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.5927 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 13
|
24.9944
|
May 20
|
24.5466
|
May 14
|
25.1851
|
May 21
|
24.5459
|
May 15
|
25.1472
|
May 22
|
24.5601
|
May 16
|
25.1434
|
May 23
|
24.5358
|
May 17
|
24.7221
|
May 24
|
24.7752
|
Average weekly
|
25.0384
|
Average weekly
|
24.5927
Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 35.3345 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.1318 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 13
|
1,451.4515
|
May 20
|
1,400.0690
|
May 14
|
1,467.7630
|
May 21
|
1,393.9150
|
May 15
|
1,456.4580
|
May 22
|
1,379.2950
|
May 16
|
1,439.5090
|
May 23
|
1,357.6455
|
May 17
|
1,412.2070
|
May 24
|
1,364.7345
|
Average weekly
|
1,445.4777
|
Average weekly
|
1,379.1318
Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 0.6545 manats or 0.03 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,248.1038 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 13
|
2,273.1040
|
May 20
|
2,244.4165
|
May 14
|
2,262.1475
|
May 21
|
2,276.0110
|
May 15
|
2,277.7875
|
May 22
|
2,245.1050
|
May 16
|
2,272.3645
|
May 23
|
2,231.2245
|
May 17
|
2,262.6575
|
May 24
|
2,243.7620
|
Average weekly
|
2,269.6122
|
Average weekly
|
2,248.1038
