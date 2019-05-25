By Trend

Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 12.5715 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,170.1775 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 13 2,183.0125 May 20 2,169.9990 May 14 2,209.1160 May 21 2,168.6475 May 15 2,201.6445 May 22 2,165.4430 May 16 2,204.0840 May 23 2,164.2275 May 17 2,187.0500 May 24 2,182.5705 Average weekly 2,196.9814 Average weekly 2,170.1775

Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2286 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.5927 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 13 24.9944 May 20 24.5466 May 14 25.1851 May 21 24.5459 May 15 25.1472 May 22 24.5601 May 16 25.1434 May 23 24.5358 May 17 24.7221 May 24 24.7752 Average weekly 25.0384 Average weekly 24.5927

Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 35.3345 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.1318 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 13 1,451.4515 May 20 1,400.0690 May 14 1,467.7630 May 21 1,393.9150 May 15 1,456.4580 May 22 1,379.2950 May 16 1,439.5090 May 23 1,357.6455 May 17 1,412.2070 May 24 1,364.7345 Average weekly 1,445.4777 Average weekly 1,379.1318

Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 0.6545 manats or 0.03 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,248.1038 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 13 2,273.1040 May 20 2,244.4165 May 14 2,262.1475 May 21 2,276.0110 May 15 2,277.7875 May 22 2,245.1050 May 16 2,272.3645 May 23 2,231.2245 May 17 2,262.6575 May 24 2,243.7620 Average weekly 2,269.6122 Average weekly 2,248.1038

---

