By Trend

In May 2019, a slight decrease in prices is expected on the automobile market of Baku, general director of the consulting company MBA Group, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend.

He noted that the decrease in May will range between 1 - 2 percent.

"In the early 2019, more precisely from January to February, there was an increase in prices in the Azerbaijani car market. At that time, this figure ranged from 10 to 12 percent. In the next two months (March-April) prices remained the same. However, starting in April, a slight downward trend has been observed on the car market," the expert said.

Ibrahimov noted that this trend will continue for at least the next two months, including June.

