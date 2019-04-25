By Trend

On April 25, a test launch of a plant for the production of polyethylene coatings will take place in the Mahammadi settlement near Baku, Bakhtiyar Naghiyev, director of the plant, told Trend.

The director noted that the first products of the plant will be delivered to markets within ten days.

It is planned to produce 7,000 tons of products annually, of which 3,500 tons will be sold on the local market, Naghiyev said. The remaining part is planned to be exported to foreign markets, particularly to Russia and Central Asia, he added.

Naghiyev noted that the plant was built at the expense of soft loans totaling 3.5 million manats, issued by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan.

