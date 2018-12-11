By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety Agency will create a trilateral cooperation platform with the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Trend reports citing Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli as saying.

Tahmazli made the remarks at the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum in Baku on Dec. 11.

“The creation of this platform will help solve important issues in the field of Azerbaijan’s food safety and will give impetus to the development of trade relations between the countries,” he added.

Tahmazli stressed that Azerbaijan always pays special attention to the strengthening of economic ties with Turkey and also does everything possible to increase mutual trade turnover.

The enormous work is being carried out for the further development of trade relations between the countries, he said.

Speaking about the cooperation of the two countries, Tahmazli stressed that the Turkish experience was also used when the Food Safety Agency was created.

