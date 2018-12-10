By Trend

Poland hopes for new investment projects with Azerbaijan, Poland’s Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology told Trend.

"For the first half of 2019, the Poland-Azerbaijan Business Forum is planned. It will accompany the session of the Polish-Azerbaijani economic commission. We hope that these lively contacts will result in new initiatives and investment projects," said the ministry.

Polish-Azerbaijan bilateral economic relations are well regulated by international treaties, according to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology.

"Poland and Azerbaijan have also signed bilateral investment treaty and a treaty for avoidance of double taxation. Foreign Trade Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency was opened in Baku. It supports both Polish entrepreneurs present on the Azerbaijani market and Azerbaijani companies which consider do invest in Poland. Trade structures of Azerbaijan are also functioning in Poland," said the ministry.

However, the Polish ministry believes that more needs to be done to boost the bilateral investment cooperation.

"In September 2018, a Polish-Azerbaijan economic round table was held with the participation of business representatives. In December 2018, Trading House of Azerbaijan in Warsaw was launched with the participation of a number of business organizations," noted the ministry.

Nevertheless, the Polish ministry said that in the first half of 2018 the amount of Polish investments in Azerbaijan did not change significantly.

"FDI made both by Polish companies in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani companies in Poland remained at a low level. We notice some upward trends only in specific portfolio investment and financial transactions," said the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology.

