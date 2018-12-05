By Trend

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 5, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 3.349 manats to 2,099.364 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 5 compared to the price on Dec. 4.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0498 manats to 24.5743 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 24.1995 manats to 2,092.53 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 19.958 manats to 1,347.845 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 5, 2018 Dec. 4, 2018 Gold XAU 2,099.364 2,102.713 Silver XAG 24.5743 24.6241 Platinum XPT 1,347.845 1,367.803 Palladium XPD 2,092.53 2,068.3305

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 5)

