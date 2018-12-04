“Azercell Telecom” LLC, successfully introducing modern technological innovations in the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan, took part in "Coverage of technological issues in the media"” info-session organized by High Technologies Park for Media representatives. In his opening speech, Tural Karimli, Director of High Technologies Park, emphasized the importance of highlighting the technology-related topics in mass media and urgency of taking relevant actions in this field. He also referred to the media to draw the society’s attention on intellectual subjects and mobilize for intellectual values and content.

Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Head of Corporative Communication Unit at Azercell LLC, made a presentation on “Telco content in native language; CSR throw the prism of telecommunications”. She pointed out such topics as the creation and broadcast of high-quality telecommunication content in Azerbaijani, cybersecurity and digital citizenship. Nigar Shikhlinskaya spoke about the projects and innovative initiatives carried out in this direction and shared her experience in communication field with media representatives, marking out telecommunication projects, such as Corporate Social Responsibility, and Cybersecurity and Digital citizenship implemented by Azercell in 2017-2018.

Aynur Karimova, Director of “Barama Media” Center and Farid Pardashunas, Project manager of Technote.az, stressed the importance of using reliable sources of information when transferring data on technology issues and the need to use new methods in such news releases. They also talked about new methods of news release in the media, ways to provide more information in a short time.

The High Technologies Park prepared an explanatory dictionary to assist the media representative in the definition of technological terms which was presented to the participants of the seminar. The Workshop was concluded with QA session and interesting discussions between info-session lecturers and media representatives.

Remarkably, Azercell keeps cooperation with High Technologies Park. The memorandum between these two companies includes organization of trainings, cooperation for scientific-technical innovation, and development of joint projects with the view to exchange of experiences in scientific-technical and academic fields and improve the capacity of personnel. In addition, the motivation of young personnel and promoting the development of young startups is one of the main areas of this cooperation.

