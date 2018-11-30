By Trend

Land reinstatement has been completed by more than 85 percent along the route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece and Albania, said a message from TAP AG consortium, which is engaged in building the pipeline for supplying Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

“Agriculture has been resumed after land reinstatement. This final stage of onshore activities has already been completed for over 85 percent of the route in Greece and Albania, which accounts for more than 650 kilometers out of 765 kilometers in total,” said the consortium.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

