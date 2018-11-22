By Trend

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 9.7325 manats to 2,085.22 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 22 compared to the price on Nov. 21.

The price of silver increased by 0.3015 manats to 24.6391 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.8875 manats to 1,437.129 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 12.3165 manats to 1,960.0575 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 22, 2018 Nov. 21, 2018 Gold XAU 2,085.22 2,075.4875 Silver XAG 24.391 24.3376 Platinum XPT 1,437.129 1,432.2415 Palladium XPD 1,960.0575 1,947.741

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 22)

