By Rashid Shirinov

After the President of Azerbaijan signed the decree on additional measures in improving the institutional activity of the Ministry of Agriculture, a new stage of agrarian reforms began in the country, head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the ministry Anar Huseynov told Trend on August 1.

“According to the decree, district and city departments of the Agriculture Ministry were eliminated, and state centers of agricultural development were established on their basis. The purpose of their creation is the organization of management of the ministry’s local departments from a single center, strengthening of work with farmers, and education in connection with the use of electronic services and innovative technologies,” said Huseynov.

He added that the establishment of these centers creates a number of advantages in the provision of services in the agricultural sector.

“These include the application of the ‘single window’ principle, increasing transparency, improving of the mechanism of communication with farmers,” the head of the department noted.

Huseynov also mentioned that farmers’ and coordination councils will also be established under the state centers of agricultural development.

“These councils will include farmers and representatives of farmers’ associations. The main tasks of the councils are to study the problems of farmers, help them solve these problems, implement public control, ensure transparency in granting subsidies, and put forward proposals for the development of the agricultural sector,” he said.

Azerbaijan, which is eager to diversify its economy on the basis of further development of the non-oil sector, defines agriculture as one the main directions. The fertile lands, abundance of water and climatic diversity create favorable foundation for ever-strengthening agriculture sector.

The improvement of this sector plays an important role in the development of rural regions, where 47 percent of Azerbaijan’s population lives.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz