"Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint-Stock Company announces an open tender consisting of 3 lots for the purchase of the aerodrome fire appliance, emergency-rescue vehicles, firefighting equipment and daily uniform of the staff.

Lot-1: purchase of aerodrome fire appliances and emergency and rescue vehicles

Lot-2: purchase of firefighting equipment

Lot-3: purchase of daily uniform

Participants are encouraged to submit Tender Bids for above mentioned lots in Azerbaijani, in sealed,signed double envelopes, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "on State Procurement". Bidders shall take into consideration all tax and duties and destination transportation costs in their tender proposals.

The bidders shall have the necessary technical and financial capacity to fulfill the contract.

Bidders with a potential opportunity will receive a package of basic conditions at the address: “Azerbaijan Airlines”CJSC,Baku, Bina settlement,Heydar Aliyev International Airport after transferring the participation fee to the following settlement account of the customer in the amount of 15,000 manat for the 1st lot, 1500 manat for the 2nd lot and 200 manat for the 3rd lot:

«Azerbaijan Airlines » Closed Joint-Stock Company , АZ 1044, Baku, Bina settlement, Heydar Aliyev İnternational Airport, Tax ID number: 9900000831, «Bank Silk Way» Open Joint Stock Company,c/a:АZ70NABZ 01350100000000020944, Bank ID:507473, Tax ID number:9900006241, SWIFT BIK:АZАL АZ 22, s/a: АZ 15АZАL38050001000000000000;

Participation fee is non-refundable. Bidders must submit the following documents to participate at the tender:

- written application to participate in the tender;

- a reference on the bidder’s experience in conducting similar works;

- bank document on payment of participation fee;

- bank certificate on financial position of the bidder in the last one year;

- copy of document reflect the full name and legal status of the bidder ( charter, Certificate of State Registration or extract from registry, Tax ID number ) as well as bank requisites;

- a document confirming the authority of the person authorized to sign the tender proposal and the procurement contract;

- validity period of the tender proposal (shall be valid at least 30 (thirty) banking days after the date of opening of the envelopes);

- 4% (four per cent) of the proposal shall be valid for a bank guarantee (valid at least 60 (sixty) banking days after the date of opening the envelope);

- bid prices for the whole order;

Bidders shall submit the above-mentioned documents (except tender proposal and bank guarantee) to participate in the tender until 18:00, August 24, 2018, and tender proposal and bank guarantee in sealed, signed with double envelopes at 18:00, 3 September 2018 to the Republic of Azerbaijan, AZ 1044, Baku, Bina settlement, Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Bidding proposals will be opened on September 4, 2018 at 11:00, AZ 1044, Baku, Bina settlement, Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Envelopes submitted later than indicated time will be returned without opening. The competent representative of the bidder may participate in the envelope opening procedure.

Please contact the person below to obtain additional information about the tender.

Contact person: Azad Samadov

Phone number: +99 412 497-26-00 (extension number 24-14)