By Trend

The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased July 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 10,931 manats to 2115,9645 manats per ounce in the country, compared to the price on July 11.

The cost of silver decreased by 0,1883 manats to 26,914 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 13,1495 manats to 1414,57 manats.

Meanwhile, the cost of palladium decreased by 2,8985 manats to 1602,76 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 12, 2018 July 11, 2018 Gold XAU 2115.9645 2126.8955 Silver XAG 26.914 27.1023 Platinium XPT 1414.57 1427.7195 Palladium XPD 1602.76 1605.6585

