Azerbaijan’s Association of Producers and Exporters of Milk and Dairy Products (ASEB) plans to introduce new standards for these products in the country.

Executive director of the organization Samir Eyyubov made the remarks at the meeting of participants of ASEB on May 11.

“Azerbaijan needs to promote such a concept as "farm milk". That is milk and dairy products manufactured in compliance with the necessary standards. Special logos should be on packages of finished products for this end,” he said.

According to him, a number of marketing activities are also being prepared to promote such products in the Azerbaijani market.

“We need to use all available media platforms, in particular, the work on our website will be completed at the end of this month, and we are aimed at producing competitive products that should go both to the domestic market and for export,” he said.

Addressing the event, Yusif Abdullayev, vice president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said that companies in Azerbaijan engaged in the production and processing of dairy products must work hard to develop this industry.

“I think that the creation of such an industry association is an important event, we believe that this organization will contribute to the development of the sphere, at the same time, serious work is needed on the part of the businessmen themselves,” Abdullayev said.

ASEB was established on January 26, 2018. Currently, it unites 20 companies, and talks underway with new companies.

The Association will support the development of entrepreneurship in the production of milk and dairy products, the use of new technologies, the growth of production and exports in this area.

Any legal entity or individual enagaged in the field of milk and dairy production can become a member of the association by providing relevant documents.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency answering Azernews’s question on storage of diary products noted that there are several standarts in Azerbaijan related to this kind of products.

There is a standart AZS 236-2006 “Sour milk products. Packaging, marking, transportation, storage”. In accordance with this standard, sour milk products, especially perishable goods, must be storaged at the temperature 0 - 8ºC.

