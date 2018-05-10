By Trend

The Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) has decided to establish an intermediaries Committee under AIA, said a message from the AIA.

The decision was made at the regular meeting of the Supervisory Board due to the fact that a number of insurance intermediaries have already become members of AIA and there is a need for a structure that will deal with insurance intermediaries, according to the message.

The meeting participants also reviewed applications for AIA membership by Efendi Legal and IP Consultancy and Progress Insurance Agency, carrying out intermediary activity. Following the discussions, Efendi Legal and IP Consultancy was accepted as an AIA member.

The participants also discussed the payment of membership fees. It was noted that a number of insurance companies have debts in membership fees, which could damage their image. The companies were recommended to pay their debts in a short time.

---

