Turkish Airlines is ready to help Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to train pilots and improve their skills on more favorable terms, coordinator of the Turkish Airlines training center told to reporters during the press tour to the company.

Today, Turkish Airlines training center, which ranks third in the world, trains pilots and flight personnel from around the world.

"Azerbaijani pilots are trained in Dubai today, but we offer AZAL our services, which can be more profitable taking into account the costs of training and accommodation. If an agreement is reached at the state level, we can build the same center in Azerbaijan," the coordinator said.

For example, while the hour of use of aircraft simulators in Europe costs $440, in Dubai - $350-400, in Turkey it costs 25-50 percent cheaper. At the moment, such airlines as Royal Fleet, Saudia, Onur, Kuwait, Kam Air, Hats, Iraq Air, etc. are the clients of the center.

The coordinator of the center also evaluated the quality of training of pilots in terms of the number of accidents that occur very often in recent years. There were three or four accidents in the activity of Turkish Airlines during the last 10 years.

The center trains tens of thousands of people a year, including about 3,000 pilots. Every day, 850 people are trained in the center. The center is equipped with more than 10 aircraft simulators which simulate Boeing and Airbus aircrafts, and the price of one such machine is about $20 million. By the end of 2019, their number will be increased to 30.

The simulator allows for simulating any country and area and creating conditions such as bad weather and turbulence which are the most close to reality, and playing any scenarios, such as fire.

