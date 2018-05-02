Trend:

A department for the control of export-import operations was established under the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, the ministry said in a message on May 2.

The department was established within Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order "On Measures for Improving Control over Export-Import Operations".

The objectives of the establishment of the department is to increase transparency in ​​financial control, increase payments to the state budget, simplify procedures for the export of non-oil products, increase export volumes and support the activity of agencies carrying out the state fiscal policy in this area and improve control over export-import operations.

