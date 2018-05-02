Trend:

Prices on gold, platinum and palladium in Azerbaijan decreased on Wednesday, and silver increased, says the message published by the Central Bank.

Thus, compared to May 1, the price of gold fell in price by 3,349 manats, i.e. to 2227.2805 manats per Troy ounce, silver rose in price by 0.0494 manats, i.e. to 27,7224 manats. The price of platinum fell in price by 7,7435 manats, i.e. to 1526.073 manats, and palladium – by 20,9355 manats, i.e. to 1618.213 manats.