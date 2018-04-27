Trend:

Since early 2018, almost 1,000 entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan have applied for connecting their facilities to the power grid through ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal centers, Deputy Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Ramil Yusifov said at a press conference on April 27.

He said that over 500 appeals were made in electronic form.

"The fact that over 500 entrepreneurs have applied for connecting to the power grid in e-form shows the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and enlightenment work," Yusifov said.

He reminded that entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan can connect their facilities to the general power supply system through ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal centers. The time required for connecting subscribers to the power grid was reduced from 69 to 24 days as a result.

In addition, the total number of procedures required to connect facilities to the power supply system was reduced from seven to three, Yusifov added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz