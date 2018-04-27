Trend:

A single tariff will be introduced in Azerbaijan for connecting subscribers to the power grid, the head at Azerishig OJSC department for work with ASAN Service, Elsever Rustamli, said at a press conference on April 27.

He noted that the issue is currently being considered at the Cabinet of Ministers.

"So far, the tariff for connecting to the power grid depended on distance between the facility [which will be connected to the power grid] and the grid itself. However, in the near future we plan to apply a single tariff that will not depend on this factor," he said.

Rustamli noted that maximum five days are required for connecting subscribers to the power grid. However, according to the legislation, this work can be performed within 15 days.

