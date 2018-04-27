International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of April. The day was declared by International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the United Nations agency on information and communication technology in 2010. On this occasion, the Ministry of Transportation, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan has organized the excursion of female school children of secondary school No.55 with the view to contribute to increasing women’s role in ICT field. The teenagers had a chance to visit Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC, the leading mobile operator which plays a special role in the development of professional individuals in ICT. During the excursion, the representatives of Human Resources Department of Azercell made presentation about the projects carried out by company to support woman in ICT and told about the opportunities for them in this sector.

They also gave information to the young visitors about Student Bursary and Internship Programs, Summer and Winter schools of Azercell. At the end of the event, a seminar on “Idea generation” was held for the schoolchildren in order to help them to get the insight of innovative process while learning the behavior of an entrepreneur as a group.

Notably, Azercell LLC taking the leading position in advanced technologies, always conducts various projects aimed at increasing the involvement of women in ICT and growing in this sphere professionally. Such projects also included various programs and meetings for women in IT and training events about the programs such as IT fundamentals, LINUX, CİSCO, ORACLE.

Over 9 years of its activity, Barama Center of Azercell has supported more than 70 startup projects and 45 of them have built successful businesses.

