The Central Bank of Azerbaijan placed short-term bonds in the amount of 250 million manats at the Baku stock exchange (BSE) during the auction on 18 April, BSE said in a message.

The maturity of the securities is 28 days.

Demand at the auction amounted to 718.95 million manats, and the weighted average price per bond was 99.3812 manats. The notes will be redeemed on May 16, 2018.

Short-term bonds are an instrument of monetary policy to regulate the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy bonds.

The official exchange rate as of April 19 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

