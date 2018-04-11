By Trend

The National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan registered 562 exchange transactions on purchase and sale of securities for 144.7 million manats in the first quarter of 2018, which is one third less than in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to statistics published on the NDC website.

In January-March 2018, 96 over-the-counter transactions were registered for almost 206.15 million manats (a four-fold increase), according to the NDC.

During the quarter, 323 transactions on additional emission were registered for almost 3.04 billion manats. The volume of such transactions decreased by 24 percent compared to October-December 2017.

The volume of transactions for January-March 2018:

Concluded contracts Exchange transactions, number Exchange transactions, volume in manats Over-the-counter transactions, number Over-the-counter transactions, volume in manats Transactions on additional emissions, number Transactions on additional emissions, volume in manats January 9 204 53, 306, 966 14 6, 035, 342 95 1, 032, 062, 300 February 6 181 71, 838, 604 28 17, 340, 691 126 1, 045, 215, 668 March 4 177 19, 569, 567 54 182, 772, 842 102 966, 000, 000

(1.7 manats = $1 on April 1)

