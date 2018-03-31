By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 48.2545 manats or 2.0966 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,274.092125 manats.
The precious metals' prices for March 20-26 were not set due to holidays.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 19
|
2229.856
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
2301.5620
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
2283.8820
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
2257.6170
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
2253.3075
|
Average weekly
|
2229.856
|
Average weekly
|
2274.092125
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.6252 manats or 2.1975 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0327 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 19
|
27.6662
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
28.4505
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
28.1112
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
27.7438
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
27.8253
|
Average weekly
|
27.6662
|
Average weekly
|
28.0327
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 45.4665 manats or 2.7894 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1604.530125 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 19
|
1605.361
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
1629.9685
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
1605.5395
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
1598.1105
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
1584.5020
|
Average weekly
|
1605.361
|
Average weekly
|
1604.530125
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 42.4235 manats or 2.5506 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1647.8865 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 19
|
1688.1085
|
March 26
|
-
|
March 20
|
-
|
March 27
|
1663.2630
|
March 21
|
-
|
March 28
|
1656.3185
|
March 22
|
-
|
March 29
|
1651.1250
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
1620.8395
|
Average weekly
|
1688.1085
|
Average weekly
|
1 647.8865
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz