By Trend

Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian has said that talks are underway with Azerbaijan to conclude a preferential trade agreement between the two countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th meeting of joint economic cooperation commission of the two countries, the minister told reporters that the sides are engaged in talks to expand cooperation in various fields, including banking and transportation as well as energy, water, environment and agriculture.

The minister highlighted the significance of cooperation in the agriculture sector, saying that the sides have signed a deal which allows Iran to harvest on 4,000 hectares of lands in Azerbaijan.

Karbasian earlier in the day said the two countries are planning to finalize 12 documents on cooperation within the framework of the 12th meeting of joint economic cooperation commission.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the economy minister and co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, Shahin Mustafayev, has arrived in Tehran on a two-day visit.

