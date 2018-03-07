By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) proposes to apply preferences for companies admitted to the exchange list, Javid Nazarov, director of the Financial Market Supervisory Department of the FIMSA, told Trend March 6.

He said this is widely used in the world.

“For example, investors hold securities for a certain period of time and when they sell them, they are exempted from income tax on the transaction,” Nazarov said. “We want to apply similar experience in Azerbaijan, in order to boost the facilities’ entrance to the exchange list.”

Nazarov also commented on the issue of creation of national ratings agencies in Azerbaijan.

“We have conducted a number of studies and are waiting for information from markets,” Nazarov said. “The Association of Stock Market Participants of Azerbaijan should also make its proposals. Only after a comprehensive analysis we will be able to give a concrete answer on this issue.”

