By Trend

Officials from Iran and Azerbaijan will hold the 12th meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries on January 15-16 in Tehran, a diplomatic source told Trend.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Karbasian will attend the meeting.

According to the source, Mustafayev is expected to meet high ranking Iranian officials during the meeting.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Iran amounted to almost $229 million in January-November 2017, more than $213 million of which accounted for the import of Iranian products, according to Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

---

