There is a need to create an independent structure responsible for real estate inventory and valuation in Azerbaijan, Rashid Heydarov, a real estate expert, told Trend.

“In recent years, Azerbaijan has pursued a very successful policy to improve management in the real estate sector,” he said. “In order to continue this policy, rules for compilation and maintenance of a single real estate cadastre have been established in Azerbaijan. These rules make it possible to carry out technical inventory of all types of real estate in Azerbaijan to determine their quantitative and qualitative indicators and create a single information bank of e-cadastre.”

He noted that there is a great need for such an information bank in Azerbaijan.

Various state structures, municipalities, legal entities and individuals will be able to use this bank either free of charge or on a paid basis, Heydarov added.

Technical inventory will make it possible to take important steps for development of many sectors of the economy, he said.

