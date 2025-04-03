3 April 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

At times, when personal bias overrides reason, it becomes a matter of concern. Canada's Foreign Minister Melonie Joly's recent overt favoritism toward Armenians has transformed her into a controversial figure. In fact, even her own party members have started expressing jealousy over her increasing focus on Armenia. While many politicians, unfortunately, blindly accept the statements of the Armenian lobby, Joly’s approach has proven to be even more problematic—one that seems both deaf and blind to the realities at hand.

The issue at hand is not merely a matter of political alignment, but rather a persistent and troubling oversight. Despite the fact that the Garabagh issue has faded from the Western agenda in recent years, it still looms large on Joly's political radar. She seems to derive particular satisfaction from bringing up the subject at significant moments, seemingly using these opportunities to endear herself to the Armenian lobby.

April marks a pivotal moment in history for Azerbaijan, as the first days of the month are remembered for the April War. This event is a defining chapter in Azerbaijan's modern history, where Armenian forces launched an armed attack on Azerbaijani territory, violating the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Regrettably, figures like Joly continue to distort this reality, framing the situation in a way that unfairly presents it as an attack by Azerbaijan against Armenia.

A recent post on her social media platforms further illustrates these grave inaccuracies. In this post, Joly perpetuates a narrative that does not align with the historical facts, instead aligning herself with an agenda that seems driven more by political considerations than by an objective understanding of the situation. This misleading representation only serves to further divide, rather than promote, peace and understanding between the nations involved.

What is deeply troubling is the fact that Joly's stance has begun to overshadow Canada’s ability to play a neutral and constructive role in the region. Her ongoing endorsement of the Armenian cause at the expense of factual clarity risks damaging her credibility on the global stage and undermines her position as a representative of Canadian foreign policy.

Apparently, her sentimental tweets on social media from Armenian restaurants, where they serve her Turkic dishes under the guise of ancient Armenian cuisine, have touched her so much that she still cannot accept the fact that the April 2016 war took place on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, where, after provocations by the Armenian Armed Forces, a retribution operation was carried out, and the occupied Azerbaijani territories were liberated.

Moreover, she cannot accept the fact that there is no Nagorno-Karabakh anymore. It is no surprise that after such foolish and biased statements, Canadian voters in the upcoming parliamentary elections will prefer the competitors from the Conservative Party of Canada, rather than the Liberal Party represented by Madam Joly, who, instead of defending the interests of the Canadian population, is solely focused on promoting Armenia’s interests.

Speaking about international law, the Minister should know that all events of April 2016 took place on the territory of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, not on the Moon or Mars. Therefore, before writing something or shedding tears, the Minister of Foreign Affairs should first study history and geography, and only then make comments and express opinions.

At the same time, unlike the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, all other countries remain silent and try not to comment, as they have long understood that history cannot be turned back, and the Garabagh issue is closed once and for all as a result of Azerbaijan's historical victory under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The game is over, Madam Joly.