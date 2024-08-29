29 August 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Among the foremost global challenges today, climate change and the depletion of water resources are of paramount concern. Approximately two billion individuals worldwide lack access to safe drinking water, while half of the global population encounters severe water scarcity at least once annually. Presently, only 0.5% of the Earth's water is accessible and usable as fresh water, and the impacts of climate change are intensifying this critical issue. Over the past two decades, surface water reserves—including soil moisture, snow, and ice—have diminished by up to one centimeter annually, posing significant risks to water security.

According to the World Resources Institute, 36 countries are already experiencing water stress, meaning that water required for settlements, industries, and farms is fully utilizing available resources. The water crisis has consistently been listed among the top five Global Risks by the World Economic Forum.

Water stored in glaciers and snowpacks is projected to decline further over the century, reducing water availability in regions that are home to more than one-sixth of the world's population, particularly those reliant on meltwater from major mountain ranges during dry periods.

In Azerbaijan, surface water resources total 30 billion cubic meters, with 30% originating within the republic and 70% from neighboring countries. Recent climate changes have led to a sharp decrease in these resources, with the volume dropping to 17 billion cubic meters in 2022.

Addressing this issue is a priority for state policy. On August 28, Baku hosted an event titled "The Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29 Round Table Discussions," where the decrease in water resources in Azerbaijan was discussed.

Firudin Taghiyev, head of the Department of Land Use Control at the Ministry of Agriculture, reported an 18% reduction in glacier areas in Azerbaijan over the past seven years. He also noted an 18-20% decrease in water resources entering the country in recent years, with a 4.2% reduction in the area of mountain lakes compared to the previous August. Taghiyev highlighted that the Kura River is experiencing low water levels and, in recent years, has reversed its flow direction, indicating severe problems with the river's ability to reach the sea, which ultimately affects water resources.

The primary water challenges in Azerbaijan include the failure to implement an effective water balance and crop accounting system for resource assessment. The State Water Resources Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture, is working on this, though the system remains incomplete.

The ongoing development of the Electronic Water Management Information System aims to improve water resource management. According to Rafik Verdiyev, deputy head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the water balance system has been handed over, allowing for real-time assessment of water resources using data from automatic stations across most rivers.

This issue extends beyond Azerbaijan, affecting neighboring countries such as Turkiye, Armenia, Georgia, and Iran. These nations are also experiencing reductions in atmospheric precipitation, which contribute to diminished water resources both locally and across borders. The challenges are further compounded by droughts, seasonal variations in river flow, and inefficient management of floodwaters, which complicate irrigation and water supply for agriculture.

Azerbaijan is home to 153 reservoirs with a combined capacity of 21.9 billion cubic meters. These reservoirs play a critical role in flood regulation, energy generation, and agricultural support. Notable reservoirs include Mingachevir, Shamkir, Yenikand, Araz, Sarsang, Jeyranbatan, Takhtakorpu, Aghstafa, Varvara, Gyz Gala, Zogalavachay, Khanbulanchay, Khachinchay, Khudafarin, and Sugovushan. In April 2023, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree for the construction of the Yingeja Reservoir, underscoring the commitment to expanding water infrastructure and advancing a "green economy."

Azerbaijan is also focused on optimizing water resource management in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. Official reports highlight the presence of 14 rivers, 9 reservoirs, and 7 aqueducts in these liberated areas, with the Khudafar Reservoir being the largest, holding 1 billion 612 million cubic meters. These resources are essential for irrigation, potable water, and energy in these regions.

The Sarsang Reservoir, located in Garabagh, suffered significant damage due to prolonged Armenian occupation, which disrupted its capacity to irrigate 100,000 hectares and affected surrounding infrastructure. Following Azerbaijan’s recent conflict victory, the Sarsang Reservoir has undergone rehabilitation, including the construction of a new 50-megawatt hydropower plant. Initially developed under the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1976, the Sarsang Reservoir remains a vital strategic asset for Azerbaijan.

It should be noted the Sarsang Reservoir in Garabagh, known for its abundant water resources, has seen a record-breaking increase in surface area this year compared to previous years. Satellite images from 2024 reveal that the reservoir's water surface has reached a peak of 1,065 hectares over the past decade. This significant rise follows years of fluctuating water levels from 2014 to 2023.

The rehabilitation of the Sarsang Reservoir and the construction of a new hydropower plant further illustrate Azerbaijan’s strategic approach to water resource management. As these initiatives progress, they will play a vital role in ensuring the country's water security and contributing to broader regional stability.

In Azerbaijan, the situation reflects these broader trends, with a substantial decrease in surface water resources exacerbated by climate change. Recent reductions in glacier areas and water resources entering the country emphasize the need for effective management and conservation strategies. The Baku event on water management systems highlights ongoing efforts to address these challenges, including the development of an Electronic Water Management Information System.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz