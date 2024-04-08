Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe: Significant milestone in region's energy landscape

8 April 2024 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's robust performance in gas exports to Europe during the first quarter of 2024 has captured attention, signalling significant progress in the energy landscape. According to Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan exported a remarkable 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe from January to March this year, a figure that surpasses earlier projections and underscores the nation's growing importance as a key energy supplier to the continent.

A breakdown of the exported gas reveals the diverse destinations within Europe. Out of the total volume, 2.3 billion cubic metres were delivered to Turkiye, strengthening the longstanding energy partnership between the two countries. Additionally, 0.9 billion cubic metres were exported to Georgia, enhancing energy security in the region and fostering closer economic ties.

One of the notable achievements highlighted by Minister Shahbazov is the transportation of 1.3 billion cubic metres of gas to Turkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP). This pipeline serves as a crucial conduit for Azerbaijani gas to reach European markets efficiently, further solidifying Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy supplier.

The initiation of Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the end of 2020 marked a significant milestone in the region's energy landscape. The TAP pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, currently boasts a transportation capacity of 12 billion cubic metres per year. Plans are underway to increase this capacity to 20 billion cubic metres by 2027, reflecting Azerbaijan's commitment to meeting the growing demand for natural gas in Europe.

The strategic importance of the TAP pipeline is underscored by its extensive network, spanning 878 kilometers across several countries. With 550 kilometres passing through Greece, 215 kilometres through Albania, 105 kilometres under the Adriatic Sea, and 8 kilometres through Italy, the TAP pipeline plays a pivotal role in enhancing energy security and diversification in the region.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's gas transportation to Bulgaria via the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) represents another significant aspect of its energy strategy. Bulgargaz EAD's contract with the Shah Deniz consortium for the supply of 1 billion cubic metres of gas from the Shah Deniz 2 field underscores the nation's commitment to strengthening energy ties with European partners. The IGB pipeline, with a total length of 182 kilometres and passing through 150 kilometres of Bulgarian territory, is expected to significantly contribute to Bulgaria's energy infrastructure, with an annual transportation capacity of 3-5 billion cubic metres.

Overall, Azerbaijan's exceptional performance in gas exports to Europe during Q1 2024 demonstrates its growing significance as a key player in the European energy market. With strategic investments in infrastructure and a commitment to meeting the region's energy needs, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to play a vital role in ensuring energy security and stability in Europe for years to come.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz