Food increases in Garabagh as separatist gang faces internal pressure

21 August 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The separatist gang under the auspices of Yerevan in Garabagh started to step back before the internal pressures. Media outlets under the separatist gang announced that "in the coming days, it was decided to increase the sales of bakery products throughout Garabagh to make it easier for people." Besides, the media also stated that an additional volume of pork and beef will be released to the markets in Khankendi, and the maximum price of the meat amounts to $10.

The decision caused ardent discussion on social media among Armenians. Many ask the question that if Garabagh is under blockade whence they take the meat and flour. One of the social media users noted that all villages in Garabagh are full of pigs, cows, and other foodstuffs. Villagers will be happy to sell the products. Another social media user, Nadejda Melnik, asks that it was forbidden to keep cattle and pigs before, so how did they suddenly appear?

It is crystal clear that there is enough food in Garabagh, but the separatist gang and its patrons in Yerevan hindered to release these products to market to put pressure on Azerbaijan. Going the limits, even the Armenian side took the issue to the UN Security Council. However, Azerbaijan has expressed its rightful comments from all possible platforms. The Azerbaijan Republic underlined that due to the investigations over smuggling forbidden products, and the sabotage that resulted in the wounding of an Azerbaijani soldier, the Lachin Border Checkpoint was closed. However, a blockade or humanitarian crisis in Garabagh is out of the question, because Azerbaijan offers the Agdam-Khankendi road as an alternative to the Lachin-Khankendi route, and even Azerbaijan is ready to provide the Armenian minority with humanitarian aid. It is the Armenian side that causes the humanitarian crisis by putting concrete blocks on the Agdam-Khankendi road and deliberately rejects humanitarian aid. In a footage, Azerbaijan proved that the Armenian side smuggled lethal weapons through the Lachin-Khankendi road. However, it is impossible for Armenia to smuggle anything from the Agdam-Khankendi road. Therefore, Armenians go the extra mile to use the Lachin-Khankendi road. So, playing the victim cards, Armenians wanted to create an illusion, showing people as though starving in Garabagh.

But social media says totally different things. The residents of Garabagh are sharing the photos taken at their parties, birthday events, wedding ceremonies, and so on. The photos demonstrate that the deficit of foodstuff is out of the question. In all photos, tables are full of foodstuffs. The Azerbaijani permanent representative to the UN showcased these photos at the meeting of the UN Security Council over the humanitarian crisis in Garabagh which had been convened at the request of Armenia. Moreover, about this Azernews had published an in depth report on the real situation in Khankendi with photos and videos.

Some Armenian social media users claim that the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Garabagh released the meat and bakery products after showcasing these photos in the UN SC. Nana Firunts asks if they could not release it prior to Azerbaijan showcasing the photo at the UN SC. Tatyana Matinyan pointed out that the meat and flour get from the sources where cakes were provided for wedding parties and restaurants previously. Vigen Azroyan approached the issue with sarcasm and noted that the UN SC has started to be involved in animal husbandry.

As for the price of the meat, it is worth noting that the price is affordable. Moreover, social media users from Armenia noted that they have the same price in Armenia. It should be noted that in Azerbaijan the price of beef and pork is the same, but the price of beef in Garabagh is less in comparison with the price in Turkiye. It once again proves that there is no blockade in Garabagh, otherwise, the residents of Garabagh would not be able to produce competitively priced meat.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz