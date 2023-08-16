Armenian lies had short legs - What are hunger and crisis in Khankendi? [PHOTO/VIDEO]

16 August 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

The separatist regime continues its lying and provocative activities in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan. Some time ago, the regime, which published slanderous news against Azerbaijan regarding two minor children who died allegedly due to lack of emergency medical care, continues to publish the same type of false news. Thus, the separatists, who could not find an excuse, allegedly blamed Azerbaijan for the inability of a pregnant woman in Asgaran to give birth to a child.

It is mentioned in the lawsuit that the child in her womb died because the pregnant woman was not able to eat normally. According to another claim, an ambulance was not found to take the pregnant woman to the maternity hospital. Comparing both baseless claims, it can be concluded that the aim of the Armenians is to mock the world community and to hinder the peace and integration process by carrying out such provocations in the region.

First of all, let's analyze the situation in Garabagh to show that the first claim is a real lie. It should be noted that in the last week, dozens of celebrations and parties were organized in restaurants and cafes in Khankendi.

Although the separatists' way through Lachin to transport weapons is restricted, the solution to their food problem continues in its own way. If there was hunger in Khankendi, those wedding ceremonies, celebrations and parties would not be shared on social networks.

Now let's go to the analysis of the second claim; the separatist regime and Yerevan, which supports it, allegedly notes that no ambulance was found to take the pregnant woman to the hospital. To show that this is also a lie, let's watch a group of Armenians travel in a tour bus under the sounds of Azerbaijani music.

If indeed, there is really a shortage of fuel and cars in Garabagh, then why do people waste so much? I wonder how come they couldn't find a car to take a pregnant woman to the maternity hospital, while there are a number of vehicles lining up on the Khankendi-Lachin road?

Another false claim came from Yerevan's so-called defense ministry. The ministry first shared false news on its X page (former Twitter) and noted that allegedly a soldier of the Azerbaijani army shot at the official car of the European Union Mission operating in Armenia. It wasn't long before the organization itself admitted that the news was false.