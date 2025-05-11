Azernews.Az

Sunday May 11 2025

Azerbaijan welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, urges dialogue and regional stability

11 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, urges dialogue and regional stability

Azerbaijan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that it will serve as a step toward easing regional tensions and fostering lasting peace.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying:

“We hope that this ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as establishing lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in a productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.”

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more