Azerbaijan welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, urges dialogue and regional stability
Azerbaijan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that it will serve as a step toward easing regional tensions and fostering lasting peace.
According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying:
“We hope that this ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as establishing lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in a productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.”
Hindistan və Pakistan arasında əldə olunan atəşkəslə bağlı bəyanathttps://t.co/ct38fYKSoZ— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 10, 2025
