Azerbaijan welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, urges dialogue and regional stability

11 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that it will serve as a step toward easing regional tensions and fostering lasting peace.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying:

“We hope that this ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as establishing lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in a productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.”