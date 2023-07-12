Complaint letter sent by separatists is part of traditional Armenian provocation

12 July 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Abbas Ganbay, AZERNEWS

It is still not so easy for Armenia to forget the pain of the past, especially after the ignominious defeat in the second Garabagh war, which lasted 44 days, devastated hopes for invading Azerbaijani land, and ended with the glorious victory of Azerbaijan, liberating its lands from invaders.

The losers do not retreat, harboring a thirst for revenge that has fueled them for 30 years.

Therefore, there is a majority that ignores the law, and among them are the Armenian authorities, the opposition that rejects its own people, subjecting the latter to mass discrimination and great psychological and manipulative pressure.

Many provocative letters have been sent from Armenians to the international organisations, demanding some kind of new laws on the Lachin road, and justice on Azerbaijan’s Garabagh or the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh that Armenians persistently call.

Note that political analyst Tofig Abbasov expressed his opinion on the issue in his comment for Azernews. According to him, Azerbaijan has always paid attention to serious and consistent demands.

"First of all, any appeals, if they have a general ground, if they have a concrete evidence base, they are considered and should be considered. I think that, in principle, on the situation in and around Garabagh, first of all, Azerbaijan does not have “Nagorno-Karabakh”, we do not have such an administrative division," political analyst said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has a single economic Garabagh economic region and it is entirely an integral part of the Azerbaijani Republic and is protected by the state.

"Naturally, when we talk about protection by the state, first of all we mean protection of rights and freedoms of people who live on this land, regardless of their national, religious and racial affiliation. If they live and are citizens of Azerbaijan, certainly, their rights should be ensured by the state," the pundit stressed.

Accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the free passage of persons of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint was once again ensured, but this does not prevent the Armenian side from accusing Azerbaijan of disregarding the order.

Regarding the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Armenians in smuggling and illegal activities, Abbasov stressed that the International Committee of the Red Cross is not a political organization.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross is not a political organization, it is a humanitarian organization, which is engaged in ensuring the rights of people who find themselves in a difficult situation, due to conflicts, hot disputes, military actions, etc. So, if they are in line with their mandate, with their rights, then there can be no problem, but if they are involved in political processes, then of course it should be limited, it should even be suppressed," he opined.

In his comment on the reaction of the Azerbaijani government to the scathing letter in which separatist elements of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh allegedly sent ‘complaints’ to the Azerbaijani government for supposedly blocking the Lachin border checkpoint, the expert said:

"Armenians are engaged in provocations against the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples (citizens) not in the first decade, and maybe not even in the first century, so they do not care how and where to violate the rights and established norms.

The fact is that Armenians are not the indigenous nations of the Caucasus region, they are a displaced ethnic group, they were displaced as a result of the Russian-Iranian war of 1826-28, when Tsar Nikolay the First, he decided to resettle them in the Caucasian-Turkic lands and create a Christian enclave there," the pundit underlined.

Finally, the expert said, as emphasized by the President of Azerbaijan, that the Armenian population living in Karabakh and wanting to live in the future has only one way - to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. "Either they remain citizens of Azerbaijan, accept our legislation, or leave; they have only one option," Abbasov concluded.

